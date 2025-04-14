Booker T. Washington coach resigns

Booker T. Washington
By April Hill

Tulsa Public Schools announced in a letter on Monday to parents that Head Football Coach at Booker T. Washington High School, Dan Bitson, is stepping down.

Reports of an investigation on Bitson started circulating in February, but TPS and TPD won’t release details.

FOX23 with a letter that was sent to families of members of the Booker T Washington High School football team on Monday.

The letter, from Deputy Superintendent Kathy Dodd said, “Coach Dan Bitson has resigned, and we anticipate announcing new, permanent leadership for the team soon.”

