Brad Absher and The Superials return to Tulsa for unique recording experience

TULSA, Okla. — Brad Absher is returning to Tulsa for a special In Session recording at The Church Studio on November 19.

Absher will have two sessions, one at 6 p.m. and one at 9 p.m., that will accommodate 50 guests each.

“I’ve been working on new music and am so excited to start recording a few new tracks at The Church Studio, where I cut my teeth in the late 80s doing my first demo tapes,” said Absher. “This will be my eight solo record and I’m grateful to be home and working with these wonderful musicians and engineers who inspire me every day. It’s a good day when you get to create music in Tulsa.”

Absher first recorded at The Church Studio in 1988. During his In Session recording, he will be joined by his band, The Superials.

In Session is a unique recording experience that allows fans to be involved in the entire process.

Tickets are available now.