Bridge failure prompts possibly month-long road closure in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A bridge failure has prompted commissioners to close a busy Tulsa County road.

It could take a month or even longer before the West 171st Street South stretch between Elwood Avenue and Highway 75 opens back up.

On 171st St South between Elwood and Hwy 75 we have located a bridge failure. It will be closed for evaluation and repair or replacement. Please make other plans to and from your destination. Posted by Darren Gantz on Monday, March 4, 2024

Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley posted that the bridge replacement will be necessary.

Crews caught the problem before it caused an even bigger problem.

“Looks like it’s in pretty bad shape. Maybe the concrete foundations are crumbling. Maybe the ground moved. Maybe it just got old, but it looks like it’s in pretty bad shape,” said Michael Letney, a neighbor who’s lived near the bridge for five years.

“Oftentimes, it’s a pretty busy road out here,” Letney added.

Since the lanes closed on March 4, he has to go around, taking a detour up Elwood to 151st to get to the highway. But, he said, the minor inconvenience is worth it to keep his family and others safe.

“I have four kids. We go back to and from school, to and from activities, to and from work to Highway 75, and making sure this road is safe is a big deal,” he said.

Dunkerly said safety is a top priority and the process takes time.

“I’m grateful that they’re getting it taken care of. It kind of makes me wonder how many bridges and things have this kind of problem out here,” he said.

Tulsa County maintains 183 bridges and 684 roadway miles.

Through their website, an interactive map shows 183 bridges and the progress of current projects.

If you see a bridge or any road issue in Tulsa County that is concerning, you can contact them here.