Bridges nicknamed “Roller Coaster Bridge” to be rehabilitated

Broken Arrow, Okla - The two Creek Turnpike/SH-264 bridges, nicknamed “Roller Coaster Bridge”, that pass over Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow will undergo rehabilitation fall of 2025.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board awarded a nearly $72 million construction contract to OBC Inc. during the Board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The bridges are 25 years old, and will have their concrete deck, parapets and concrete beams replaced. Repairs will also be made to the substructure. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, and shifted onto one bridge while work occurs on the other bridge.

The work is scheduled to begin in October and be completed in the summer of 2027. Contractors have been given a $20,000 per day incentive to complete the project early if possible.

The nickname “Roller Coaster Bridge” has been used on air by KRMG Traffic Reporter, John Filbeck, for more than 20 years. He always felt the bridges were like a roller coaster in their construction, with cars roughly going up and down in between each seam of the bridges. To him, its always felt like a roller coaster driving on those bridges.