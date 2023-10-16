Broken Arrow bus driver arrested for child endangerment after not allowing students off bus

Thomas Young (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Public Schools bus driver was arrested on Friday after he refused to let students off a bus, Broken Arrow police said.

68-year-old Thomas Young is facing several charges in connection with Friday’s incident, including child endangerment and kidnapping, police said in a press release.

Broken Arrow police said they responded to the 800 block of East Albany after Young stopped the bus and didn’t allow students to leave with their legal guardians.

After several bus passengers began to exit the bus through emergency exits, Young drove the bus to a nearby business parking lot as passengers attempted to exit, police said.

Police did not release how many students were on the bus or their ages.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!