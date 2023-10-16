Broken Arrow bus driver arrested for child endangerment after not allowing students off bus

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Public Schools bus driver was arrested on Friday after he refused to let students off a bus, Broken Arrow police said.

68-year-old Thomas Young is facing several charges in connection with Friday’s incident, including child endangerment and kidnapping, police said in a press release.

Broken Arrow police said they responded to the 800 block of East Albany after Young stopped the bus and didn’t allow students to leave with their legal guardians.

After several bus passengers began to exit the bus through emergency exits, Young drove the bus to a nearby business parking lot as passengers attempted to exit, police said.

Police did not release how many students were on the bus or their ages.