Broken Arrow City Council to consider proposed construction of 12,500 seat outdoor amphitheater

Rendering of proposed outdoor amphitheater Rendering of proposed outdoor amphitheater in Oklahoma from Notes Live (noteslive.vip)

In Tuesday’s meeting, the Broken Arrow City Council is poised to vote on a proposed outdoor amphitheater for the city.

The proposal would bring a 12,500 seat outdoor venue to Broken Arrow Events Park on New Orleans Street (101st) just east of the Creek Turnpike.

If approved, KRMG was told construction could begin in 2024, with the venue being completed in 2025.

In the city’s first interview on the subject, Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon told KRMG the project would include a $71.5 million investment from the developer and $20 - $25 million dollars in improvements to Events Park from the City.

The company behind the venue would be Notes Live , which has a similar venue in the works for the Oklahoma City area.

The City of Broken Arrow is currently trying to buy 41 acres on the north side of Events Park on which to build the venue. If that land is not acquired, KRMG was told the City has a backup plan to place the venue elsewhere within Events Park.