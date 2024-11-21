Broken Arrow City Council looking to fill open council seat

Have you ever thought about serving on the Broken Arrow City Council? Now just might be your chance.

The Ward 3 seat is now vacant after former Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie was elected to the Oklahoma Senate.

The city council is now looking for anyone interested in serving out the rest of her term.

“State Statute provides that the remaining members of the Council, within 60 days of the resignation, shall appoint a replacement that would serve until the next municipal general election,” said City Attorney Trevor Dennis.

Those who want to be considered for an appointment to the open Ward 3 City Council seat must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the City by 8 a.m. December 2nd. The, those individuals will be asked to give a short presentation and answer questions at the December 3rd city council meeting.

If a majority of the Councilors decide on an appointment, the chosen person could be sworn in during the regular meeting on December 3rd. That person would then be seated immediately and serve until the Municipal General Election on April 1, 2025.

“If we appoint someone, they will need to understand that they would need to run or they would want to run in April, hopefully.” said Mayor Debra Wimpee.

“It seems counterproductive to appoint someone who would only serve two months.” Councilor Justin Green added.

To be considered for the open seat, residents must:

1. Have lived in Ward 3 for the past six months.

2. Be at least 18 years of age.

3. Be a registered voter.

The City Clerk’s office must receive the letter of interest and resume by Monday, Dec. 2, at 8 a.m. to cugreen@brokenarrowok.gov.

Questions about the position or the requirements for office may be addressed by the City Clerk’s office at cugreen@brokenarrowok.gov or by phone at 918-259-2400 ext. 5418.