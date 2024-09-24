Broken Arrow to expand local rideshare service

Broken Arrow Transit Program (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Skyler Cooper

Earlier this year, the City of Broken Arrow switched from bus routes around the city to an individual rideshare service called Broken Arrow Transit.

The Uber-like micro-transit program allows people who need a ride to use an app to request a ride.

In the first six months, the City of BA said ridership spiked 276 percent over the previous bus routes. Not only did people use it more, the city said it saved taxpayers $31,000.

Due to that success, we’ve learned Broken Arrow will expand the program with extended service times and a larger service area.

“It’s touching to see the impact this service has made on individuals who don’t have reliable transportation, individuals with disabilities, the elderly, the youth who either don’t own or can’t afford a vehicle,” said Community Development Director Rocky Henkel. “This program allows individuals an affordable option to get groceries, pick up medications, make it to scheduled doctor appointments, and get to and from work or school.”

Broken Arrow Transit currently, before the changes, offers the following:

• Service Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm

• Three-hour ticket for $2 or all-day pass for $4

• The program is free for all veterans, super seniors (75+), and minors (18 and younger). Discounts are available for seniors over 65.

