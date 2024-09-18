Broken Arrow Fire Department to hire 12 new firefighters after receiving federal grant

The Broken Arrow Fire Department plans to hire additional firefighters after receiving a nearly $2.9 million federal grant known as a SAFER Grant.

SAFER stands for ‘Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.’

The City of Broken Arrow says the grant will allow them to hire 12 firefighters over the next three years.

“This will add four personnel per shift.” Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore told KRMG. “We have seven fire stations, so we can almost add an extra person to every single fire station, so this will be very beneficial on all three shifts.”

Chief Moore said it would help the department manage attrition and overtime costs.

BAFD said the federal funds will pay for salaries and benefits from March 2025 through March 2028. The Broken Arrow City Council formally accepted the grant at it’s regular meeting on September 17th.

This is the third SAFER Grant Broken Arrow has received in the last nine years with previous grants coming in 2015 and 2016. Chief Moore said the grants added 32 firefighters in that time.



