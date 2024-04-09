Broken Arrow grain elevator up for sale at auction

If you live in Broken Arrow, or are a fan of the Rose District, there’s no doubt you’re at least somewhat aware of the old grain elevator along the railroad tracks at the Rose District Plaza.

That grain elevator, owned by Hansen-Mueller, is now up for sale at auction.

“The City does have interest in preserving the grain elevator.” Economic Development Director Jennifer Rush told KRMG.

To ease any concerns from the public, Rush said the city would not take the structure down.

“It’s really important to preserve the historical nature of it.” Rush added.

She said the city would like to expand the Rose District Plaza with the grain elevator still there as a landmark.

Rush said the city would attempt to purchase the elevator at auction, but with fiscal responsibility in mind.

“If we could purchase for a reasonable amount, we’d like to do that to preserve it for the community.” Rush noted.

According to the online auction , the grain elevator was built in 1928.

