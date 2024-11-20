Broken Arrow installing new ‘Gateway Signs’

Broken Arrow gateway signs Courtesy: City of Broken Arrow

By Steve Berg

Broken Arrow will soon be rolling out the welcome mat in the form of 14 new ‘gateway signs.’

The 14 signs include large and medium wall-type signs, and then a third, smaller design with a pole and attached plaque.

They’ll be placed at various key arterial roads going into Broken Arrow, based on traffic volume data.

Phase one will include signs at Aspen and Concord, Olive and Albany, Houston and Garnett, and Washington and Garnett.

The money for the project comes from the 2018 General Obligation Bond.

Construction will start before the end of the year.

Courtesy: City of Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow secondary gateway sign

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!