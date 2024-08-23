Broken Arrow jailer arrested, accused of child abuse

Richard Henry Harris

By FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow jailer is in Tulsa County Jail and accused of child abuse.

Court documents claim on Aug. 4, Richard Harris got upset with a teenage family member outside of a convenience store in Moore, hit her in the head 13 times, knocked her to the ground, and dragged her to his car by her hair.

Broken Arrow Police said they took Harris into custody on Wednesday after a felony warrant was issued for him in Cleveland County.

They also placed him on administrative leave and started an internal investigation.

