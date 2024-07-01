Broken Arrow leaders address how to handle unwanted solicitors

Broken Arrow, Okla. — More door-to-door salespeople are out and about trying to drum up business in the summer months.

Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon says, if you don’t want to be bothered, hang a no soliciting sign where it’s easy to see.

If you don’t have a sign, solicitors are required to leave once you tell them to leave your property.

All solicitors are required to have a city issued permit.

“If the permit is not produced when you ask for it, don’t hesitate to call the non-emergency phone number for the Broken Arrow Police Department,” said Spurgeon.

Police are going to need the property owner’s help to do anything about the situation.

“Our police officers can issue a solicitor a trespassing citation, but only with your written complaint,” said Manager Spurgeon. “Your complaint is necessary since the trespassing offense took place when the officer was not present to witness it.”

You may call the Broken Arrow Police Department non-emergency line at 918-259-8400 to report a trespassing complaint.