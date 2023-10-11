Broken Arrow man arrested, accused of stalking juvenile on social media

Daren Chase

By Skyler Cooper

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said a Broken Arrow man was arrested for stalking a juvenile online and showing up at the victim’s home.

Deputies said Daren Chase showed up at the house near Washington and Midway in Wagoner County on October 1st. No one was home, but deputies said the homeowner spotted the man on a doorbell camera.

According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile recognized the man as the same person who’d been following them on social media. Deputies said the juvenile had blocked Chase, but he would apparently create new accounts to contact the victim.

Deputies said Chase returned to the home on Friday, October 6th. This time, deputies arrived while Chase was still at the home and arrested him.

Wagoner County deputies said Daren Chase was arrested for Stalking and Lewd Proposals to a Minor Under 16.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said this case is a good reminder of the potential dangers of social media.

“It is important that parents regularly go through their children’s phones looking for sexually explicit material and signs that younger teens and pre-teens may be being targeted or groomed by older individuals looking to take advantage of them. Also make sure to discuss the danger associated with using social media improperly with your children.” Sheriff Elliot said.

