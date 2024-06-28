Broken Arrow man charged with killing wife and son found incompetent

Phillip Hammock (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man accused of killing his wife and 17-year-old son was found incompetent in court.

Broken Arrow Police arrested Phillip Hammock for shooting and killing his wife Annette and their 17-year-old son in May 2023.

According to police, on May 10, 2023, police responded to a home near 101st and Aspen for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Annette and the couple’s son. Phillip was found inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said he shot himself after the killings, but survived and now lives with a traumatic brain injury.

The Tulsa County District Attorney charged Hammock with two counts of murder in the first degree.

On Thursday, Phillip was in court for a competency hearing. He was found incompetent due to the traumatic brain injury.

Hammock will be back in court on August 28.

