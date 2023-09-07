Broken Arrow man in custody after allegedly holding victim captive for 17 hours

Michael Hoss

By Ben Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department arrested a man after investigating a reported kidnapping and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect is 40-year-old Michael Hoss.

Police said the report came on Monday, and their investigation revealed Hoss allegedly held a victim captive for around 17 hours and physically restrained them from leaving the house. The victim was eventually able to escape and contact police.

According to the report, the victim told police she had dated Hoss for three years and had just started living with him for three weeks.

The victim told police she tried to escape five separate times, but Hoss restrained her from leaving along with hiding her car keys, which she later found and hid on her person.

Detectives secured a search warrant for Hoss’s residence and a felony arrest warrant and Hoss was taken into custody on Wednesday.

