Broken Arrow man sentenced for Attempted Receipt of Child Porn

A Broken Arrow man is headed to prison in a child porn case.

Federal prosecutors say in June of last year, Danny Lawrence Newton contacted what he thought was a 14-year-old online, asking for photos and also arranging a meeting.

But they say when Newton went to the address provided, police were waiting for him, and he was arrested.

Today a judge sentenced him to 43 to 96 months in prison for Attempted Receipt of Child Pornography.

That will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.