Broken Arrow Options Academy students build chicken coops

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Options Academy, in partnership with Lowe’s, gave students in the school’s new construction class the chance to build chicken coops.

Led by teacher Elisa Heroux, students have been getting hands-on experience caring for farm animals.

The district partnered with Lowe’s who provided the supplies to the class to make the construction of the chicken coops possible. Students were then able to design and build the two chicken coops.

Broken Arrow Options Academy offers students who learn better in a non-traditional classroom setting a place with smaller class sizes and personalized academic support to better meet their education needs.

