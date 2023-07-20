Broken Arrow planning lots of road and sidewalk upgrades

The City of Broken Arrow today gave more details about the various projects that will be funded in part by a new $5.84 million federal grant that Broken Arrow is getting.

During Tuesday’s ‘B.A. Breakdown’ segment on the KRMG Afternoon News with Skyler Cooper, Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon talked extensively about the planned upgrades to the interchange at Lynn Lane and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

In a news release today, the city fleshed out some of the other road and sidewalk improvements that Spurgeon touched on when he spoke to us Tuesday, as well as some planned multi-use trails.

The city says improvements are planned for the roads and sidewalks on a mile-long stretch of Elm and a mile-long stretch of 9th street, between Kenosha and Albany.

They have similar upgrades planned for a 2-mile stretch of Kenosha between Aspen and Lynn Lane and a 2-and-a-half mile stretch of Aspen between Kenosha and 46th Street.

They also plan to build a multi-use trail, connecting Hillside Drive to Broken Arrow High School and Nienhuis Park.

