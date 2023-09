Broken Arrow police said a 16-year-old teenager from Tulsa was arrested for the killing of a 23-year-old victim.

BAPD said Jorge Santos was shot and killed outside the KFC near 61st and Garnett Friday night.

Early this week, police said a suspect was identified and officers made an arrest.

Court records show 16-year-old Eduardo Cardona Perez faces a First Degree Murder charge.

Police said Santos had been in a confrontation with five other people before he was shot.