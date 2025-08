Broken Arrow Police are reminding people that tomorrow is their annual ‘Back to School Bash.’

They’ll be handing out lots of free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, and more.

The event will also offer free haircuts, immunizations, vision checks, and more with around 50 vendors taking part.

It’s from 9:00 a.m. to Noon tomorrow at the Assembly church at Olive and New Orleans Street (101st St.)

Even though the event takes place in Broken Arrow, they say all families are welcome.