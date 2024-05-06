Broken Arrow police host rodeo for children with special needs

Broken Arrow Cowboys, Cops and Kids Exceptional Rodeo Photo from the 2022 Broken Arrow Cowboys, Cops and Kids Exceptional Rodeo (Broken Arrow Police Department)

The Broken Arrow Police Department is hosting the 3rd annual Cowboys, Cops, and Kids Exceptional Rodeo this weekend.

The event brings cops and cowboys together to give children with special needs a taste of rodeo life.

“Everything we do is about those kids.” Officer Mike Peale told KRMG. “We want them to get the real rodeo experience.”

BAPD partners with the Broken Arrow Roundup Club , which is hosting the Rooster Days Rodeo the same weekend.

The exceptional rodeo, as it’s called, gives kids a chance to have rodeo-like experiences including stick horse barrel racing, mini-bull encounters, horseback riding and more.

“You see what an impact it makes on the kids, on their families.” Officer Peale said.

BAPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit will be on hand to present the flags and give the event the feel of opening ceremonies at a rodeo.

Each kid gets a back number, just like a bull rider would, along with a t-shirt, a lariat rope and a cowboy hat. Each child is assigned to their own police officer or cowboy to take them through the event.

Admission is free for the public and parents or guardians of children with special needs can contact Officer Mike Peale at (918)-625-8013 or e-mail mpeale@brokenarrowok.gov to enter the event.

The event will be held Saturday, May 11th from 12pm to 2pm at the Broken Arrow Round-Up Club Arena near 101st and Oneta Road.

Click here for a map



