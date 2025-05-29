Broken Arrow police investigating apparent murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police say they responded to an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday evening.

BAPD says officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of West Roanoke Street Wednesday afternoon to serve a warrant in connection with a missing person case involving 20-year-old Alyssa Shippy.

Police say out-of-state relatives recently reported Shippy’s disappearance.

Officers say when they arrived, they found an adult male with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, as well as a juvenile male and a dog, all dead.

Due to the condition of the home, investigators also located an additional body, believed to be an adult female.

Police say the medical examiner will work to make an identification of the woman.