Broken Arrow Police investigating deadly motorcycle accident

Broken Arrow Police Department (Skyler Cooper)
By FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Tuesday night around 9:21 p.m.

The accident took place at the intersection of East 101st Street South and South 225th East Avenue.

According to police, the rider of the motorcycle has been identified as Jeffrey Higginbotham, 50. Higginbotham was taken to the hospital following the accident where he was later pronounced deceased.

BAPD said they are “committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation.” The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Higginbotham’s family, friends and loved ones. The loss of a life creates a profound ripple effect of grief that impacts not only those closest to him but also the broader community. We ask that everyone keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss,” said the Broken Arrow Police Department.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!