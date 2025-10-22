Broken Arrow Police investigating deadly motorcycle accident

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Tuesday night around 9:21 p.m.

The accident took place at the intersection of East 101st Street South and South 225th East Avenue.

According to police, the rider of the motorcycle has been identified as Jeffrey Higginbotham, 50. Higginbotham was taken to the hospital following the accident where he was later pronounced deceased.

BAPD said they are “committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation.” The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Higginbotham’s family, friends and loved ones. The loss of a life creates a profound ripple effect of grief that impacts not only those closest to him but also the broader community. We ask that everyone keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss,” said the Broken Arrow Police Department.