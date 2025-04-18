Broken Arrow Police looking for accused truck thief

Broken Arrow Police are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing a TruGreen lawn company pickup truck, that was also towing a trailer and a tractor on the back.

They have a good idea of what he looks like, and even SOUNDS like, thanks to a dashcam the lawn company had in the truck, that notified them when the suspect didn’t buckle his seatbelt.

In the video, the suspect can be seen and heard on the phone talking with possible accomplices, saying that they need to “help him hook the truck to a U-Haul and to follow him so he can dump the truck somewhere.”

Police say the truck and trailer were recovered, but not the tractor.

They’re asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Detective Payne at WPayne@BrokenArrowOK.Gov