BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking for a missing 75-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Police say John Mulhausen was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home off Granger Street in Broken Arrow.

Mulhausen was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. If you see him, call 911.