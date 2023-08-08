Broken Arrow police say a man armed with a shovel was shot while breaking into a relative’s home

Police in Broken Arrow say they were called to a home near Albany and 177th E. Ave. around 1:30 Tuesday morning for a domestic disturbance.

Arriving officers located 51-year-old Dustin Personette inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Police later determined that Personette is related to the person inside the home.

Officers say he was experiencing a mental health event, and broke into the home armed with a shovel, before being shot by the homeowner.

The homeowner has not been arrested and continues to cooperate with the investigation.

Personette was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

He faces charges of 1st Degree Burglary.