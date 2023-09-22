Broken Arrow police officer charged in Wagoner County over viral dog incident

Broken Arrow police officer appears to pepper spray dog (Facebook)

By Skyler Cooper

According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, Officer Roy Golden has been charged in relation to a viral video of his interaction with a dog at his home.

BAPD said Officer Golden, who is on administrative leave, was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor by the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office.

Read the full statement from BAPD below.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is aware that the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office has filed one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge against Broken Arrow Police Officer William Roy Golden as a result of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation into the officer’s actions with a dog outside city limits.

The allegations are serious, and we are committed to fully cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office. The Office of Professional Standards’ internal investigation is ongoing, however, at the request of the District Attorney we are delaying the conclusion of our internal investigation pending the outcome of the criminal case. Officer Golden remains on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy and the collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.

We share the community’s concern and appreciate your understanding that due process is necessary and takes time to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. Ultimately, the internal investigation will conclude and determine if the actions taken are aligned with our core values of courage, integrity, professionalism, accountability, and compassion. The findings of the internal investigation will be forwarded to the Office of the Chief of Police and City Manager for review.

