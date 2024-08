Broken Arrow police are asking the public to help them identify the two women involved involved in an incident at a McDonald’s over the weekend.

BAPD said one of the two women assaulted an employee by throwing a drink after receiving a refund.

The incident happened at about 4pm Sunday at the McDonald’s at Kenosha and Elm in Broken Arrow, police said.

See the video here

BAPD said if you recognize them, call Detective Rademacher at 918-451-8200 ext. 8731 or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.