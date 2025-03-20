Broken Arrow police searching for car involved in hit-and-run with skateboarder

By Matt Hutson

The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a white SUV involved in a hit-and-run with a skateboarder.

Officers report that around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, a white SUV going westbound attempted to turn south into a neighborhood near West Kenosha Avenue and North Aster Avenue where it then hit an adult man on a skateboard.

The vehicle then reportedly fled the scene. The skateboarder only received minor injuries from the collision.

People with any information about the incident are asked to call 918-259-8400.

