Broken Arrow police shoot man who pulled gun on officer, BAPD says

Broken Arrow Police Department (Skyler Cooper)
By Skyler Cooper

Broken Arrow police said an officer shot a man who tried to pull a gun on him after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

According to police, it happened just after 4pm in the Clarion Hotel parking lot near Aspen and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Police said the suspect tried to run off after being pulled over, but the officer tackled him. That’s when we’re told the suspect tried to pull a gun and the officer shot him.

BA police said the suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

They tell us the officer has minor injuries and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

