Broken Arrow Police warn about fake survey texts

Broken Arrow Police are in the midst of doing a major survey, to find out what the public thinks about the department.

But unfortunately, they say scammers have apparently jumped on board.

They say there have been a lot of fake surveys going around, often in the form of e-mails and text messages from scammers.

More examples of the real and fake surveys are pictured below.

The REAL survey is being done by Matrix Consulting Group and through the BAPD’s CodeRED app, they say.

So if you see a name different from Matrix or CodeRED, at least in the context of the Broken Arrow Police survey, it’s likely a scam.

BAPD Survey Examples 2 Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police

Police ask that you please call their non-emergency number at (918)-259-8400 to report any possible scams.

