Broken Arrow school employees dismissed from lawsuit over graduation eagle plume

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two Broken Arrow High School employees are dismissed from a lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student who said her religious and free speech rights were violated during a 2022 graduation ceremony.

Lena’ Black, a Native American woman, and Broken Arrow High School graduate filed the lawsuit against Broken Arrow Public Schools and two district employees after she was not allowed to wear an eagle plume on her mortarboard at her high school graduation.

Black, an Otoe-Missouri Tribal member, filed the lawsuit in May 2023. She graduated in the spring of 2022.

Lesa Dickson and Karen Holman were included in the lawsuit, accused of trying to physically remove the plume while Black was in line to graduate and damaging the plume. They have now been dismissed from the lawsuit. Dickson retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Holman is listed as a current employee.

A press release from the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma said the plume was given to Black when she was 3 years old and is sacred to her and her family.

The release said during the alleged confrontation, Black collapsed from anxiety and ran away. She later decided to walk across the stage to receive her diploma with her damaged eagle plume in hand. Black reports she still suffers from trauma from the incident.