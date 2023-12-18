Broken Arrow shares conceptual renderings of new amphitheater being planned

Sunset Amphitheater (City of Broken Arrow)

By Ben Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow shared conceptual renderings of a 12,500-seat amphitheater being planned for the City.

Back in October, the Broken Arrow City Council approved bringing the Notes Live, Inc.’s Sunset Amphitheater to Broken Arrow.

CHECK IT OUT! These conceptual renderings are of Notes Live, Inc.'s Sunset Amphitheater being planned for Broken Arrow....

Posted by City of Broken Arrow - Municipality on Friday, December 15, 2023

The City said it’s expected to open in the Fall of 2025.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!