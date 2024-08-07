Broken Arrow's annual 'Back to School Bash' slated for Saturday at The Assembly

BROKEN ARROW — Free backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts and more will be available to families on Saturday, August 10 at the annual Back to School Bash in Broken Arrow.

It will be held at The Assembly, 3500 W. New Orleans between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and noon.

Officer Conner Poole, Youth Outreach Coordinator for BAPD tells KRMG the event is open to anyone who needs a hand getting ready for the upcoming school year.

“It’s open and it’s welcome to anybody, we don’t check IDs at the door to make sure you live in Broken Arrow,” he told KRMG Wednesday. “If you are in need, or your kids are in need, or it just slipped your mind to pick up school supplies this year, please come by and we’ll take care of you.”

He said they’ll also offer immunizations and vision screenings for the kids (parents need to bring vaccination records with them).

Adults must bring the kids in order to pick up the backpacks and supplies.

Here’s more information as posted on the BAPD Facebook page:

