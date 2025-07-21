Burglary suspect tries, fails to hide from K-9 dog, police say

A burglary suspect finds out the hard way, you can’t hide from police dogs.

Not inside a house anyway.

Tulsa Police say Friday night they got a call of a burglary in progress at a house near Admiral and Sheridan.

When they got there, they say one suspect, Melissa Palmer (pictured below), came out and said there was no one else inside.

But police say the homeowner had told them he saw two people inside the house on video.

So they sent in K-9 ‘Claude’, who they say found Donald Smith (pictured above) in a closet.

Police didn’t give the exact details of the capture but said Smith had to go to a hospital for treatment afterward.

Once Smith is released from the hospital, they say he will be on his way to jail.