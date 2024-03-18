Car accident in Midtown leads to hundreds losing power

TULSA, Okla. — Update: Many customers in midtown Tulsa were without power and officers had to block off a part of a road because of a downed power pole early Monday morning.

It happened near 11th and Delaware, where police had the eastbound lane of 11th blocked off for several hours after they say a driver hit a pole.

One westbound lane is open while repairs are made.

According to police, around 2:20 a.m. Monday, an adult driver was going too fast on 11th Street and hit a light pole, causing a power outage in the area.

The damage to the power pole resulted in an outage that initially impacted just short of 400 customers according to the PSO website.

Police have made no arrests and there are no injuries.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma was on scene to make repairs and power has already been restored to many customers, bringing the number down from over 300 to about 50.

