Car wash workers’ remarkable rescue: Groundhog found stuck in bumper sparks extraordinary effort

By Jen Townley and Joe Kelley

Workers at an Indiana car wash discovered a surprising sight while inspecting a customer’s vehicle—a groundhog wedged in the front bumper.

The car owner had brought her vehicle to Mike’s Car Wash in Fort Wayne for cleaning following an incident where a bird got trapped in the grille.

At Mike’s Car Wash, staff spotted the stuck groundhog and promptly transported the car to a nearby Jiffy Lube, where employees reached out to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control for assistance.

Jiffy Lube workers disassembled the car’s front end to access the trapped animal, an unexpected task for them.

The groundhog, though cute, was reluctant to leave its cozy spot.

Eventually, they removed the front skid-plate to create space for the groundhog to exit the engine bay. After its rescue, the groundhog, affectionately dubbed “Mike” by the rescuers, sought refuge in the rear suspension, requiring the removal of the left rear tire for its safe removal.

An FWACC officer later took “Mike” away to assess any potential injuries.


