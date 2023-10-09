Catoosa schools asking for additional $9M in bond election for new elementary school

A school bond election is on the ballot for voters in Catoosa Tuesday.

The district is asking for an additional $9 million to help fund its new elementary school.

Voters approved a $54 million dollar bond package for the school last year, but district leaders said economic issues have led to a shortage.

Superintendent Robert Schornick said they’ve hit budget restrictions due to higher federal interest rates, rising construction costs and supply chain issues.

Catoosa Public Schools said the additional $9M would help fund the early childhood wing at the new school.

The district said that would bring all of the district’s elementary students into one building.