Central American chicken chain Pollo Campero opens in Tulsa

Pollo Campero Tulsa's first Pollo Campero opens at Admiral and Memorial. (Skyler Cooper)

Tulsans are getting a taste of a Latin American favorite with the first Pollo Campero restaurant opening in town.

Pollo Campero started in Guatemala in 1971 and came to the U.S. about 20 years ago.

Famous for their fried chicken on the bone, Pollo Campero also offers sides you won’t find at many other places in Tulsa. We’re told the sweet plantains, yuca fries and beans are fan favorites.

This is Oklahoma’s third Pollo Campero, with the first opening in Oklahoma City in 2018 and the second in Yukon earlier this year. Tulsa’s Pollo Campero is at Admiral and Memorial.

The restaurant opens at 10am on July 1st.

Co-owner Mike Woolf said the first 100 paying customers on opening day will receive free chicken for a year.