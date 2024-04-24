Chance of severe storms lingers through the rest of the week

Tulsa — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa say thunderstorms are forecast to move into northeast Oklahoma overnight tonight, which could also have a marginal severe potential.

“Any activity this afternoon, rain and thunder, should stay below severe levels, but that could change as early as tomorrow late evening and tomorrow night with thunderstorms rolling our way from western Oklahoma,” said FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott. “Our severe weather threat will climb and that may continue into Friday and then flaring up again Saturday evening into Sunday night and for some of us another round on Sunday.”

NWS says a few strong to marginally severe storms may be ongoing Thursday morning and a few locations could experience flooding.

The potential for a higher end severe weather event is expected Saturday into Saturday night.

All modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes, very heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The severe weather and flooding threat will continue on Sunday across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas where a moist and unstable air-mass remains in place.