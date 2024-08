The City of Glenpool announced on its Facebook page that staff met with ODOT representatives and worked on the planned overhaul of the intersection at 141st St & Hwy 75, which will begin on Monday, August 19th.

2 lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times for Hwy 75 during the project.

Drivers will notice the work in phases with frontage roads being built first, then the actual bridge itself.

The project is expected to take approximately 250 days.