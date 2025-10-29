Cherokee Nation Chief Hoskin, Deputy Chief Warner declare food emergency due to federal shutdown

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders declared a state of emergency due to food insecurity on Tuesday.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner stated that the declaration is a result of the federal government shutdown. This declaration made over $6.75 million in emergency relief funding available.

“Our government is operating fully; our books are balanced, and we have strategic reserves,” said Deputy Chief Warner. “Our resources are not unlimited, but we cannot and will not stand by while people suffer. So, we are taking action.”

The federal government had a lapse in funding on October 1, which has caused a range of government agencies, programs, and services to shut down.

On October 26, USDA announced that “no benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, would be paid in November as a result of the federal funding lapse.”

“I cannot predict what Congress, or the President will do to stop the impending hunger crisis, but I know what the Cherokee Nation is going to do,” said Chief Hoskin. “We’re going to protect those in our region who are most at risk of hunger due to the federal government shutdown.”

Following Tuesday’s declaration, the following actions were taken:

Eligible SNAP recipients were transferred to the Nation’s federally funded Food Distribution Program, if they chose.

$4.5 million in direct payments to impacted Cherokee citizens within the reservation, resulting in roughly $185 per person.

$1.25 million in grants for food banks and similar programs and nonprofits within the reservation and surrounding areas.

$255,000 in grants to the Cherokee Nation’s CCO-participating nonprofit organizations for various local food security programs.

The tribe is also prepared to continue its WIC program for an added month with tribal funds if the shutdown continues past mid-November.

The money being used will be from the tribe’s Emergency Management Act and the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act.

Cherokee Nation citizens are encouraged to update their Gadugi Portal profiles to access available benefits for SNAP participants and to visit the Cherokee Nation Human Services office to learn more about switching to the Food Distribution program.

Applications for payments are expected to be available by November 3.

To access the Gadugi portal, click here.