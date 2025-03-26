Cherokee Nation distributes millions of dollars to local school districts

Cherokee Nation Tag (FOX23 News)
By Matt Hutson

The Cherokee Nation is announcing the distribution of $7.6 million across 107 school districts. The funds are collected from the tribe’s Motor Vehicle Tag legislation and compact with the state of Oklahoma.

Tuesday’s distribution was part of the tribe’s 2025 Public School Appreciation Day held with area educators at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The Cherokee Nation says as part of the Motor Vehicle Tag legislation and compact with the state, the tribe allocates 38 percent of its annual car tag revenue directly to education. Each school district decides how to use the funding.

The tribe has reportedly distributed $99.7 million to public schools in the Cherokee Nation Reservation and contiguous counites since 2002.

