Cherokee Nation expands film studios in Owasso with addition of second soundstage

Cherokee Nation Film Studios Groundbreaking The Cherokee Nation recently broke ground on construction that will bring an additional 10,000-square-foot soundstage and more to Cherokee Film Studios, Owasso Campus.

With shows like Reservation Dogs and the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, we’re seeing much more Native American culture in entertainment.

With a goal to continue that movement, the Cherokee Film Studios are being expanded in Owasso with a new 10,000-square-foot soundstage.

The tribe held an official groundbreaking to kick off construction Wednesday morning.

“The film and television industry is a forever industry within our reservation. Cherokee Film remains on the leading edge of it because its leadership and staff are working every day to keep it that way,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “As we increase infrastructure, such as we’re celebrating today, we are fueling the growth and expansion of this exciting industry that will help drive an economic boost for our communities, create new quality jobs and bolster our talented citizens and small Native-owned businesses alike.”

The Cherokee Nation said the new soundstage is expected to be completed in early 2024. It will feature 35-foot ceilings, soundproofing, 14-foot bay doors and everything needed for a full-fledged production.

In addition to the studios, the tribe said this project will include a new lobby and waiting area at the existing location.

“This is an excellent illustration of our commitment to fulfilling the infrastructure needed to help grow the state’s burgeoning film industry,” said Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Film. “The expansion of Cherokee Film Studios, Owasso Campus will answer the region’s need for purpose-built professional facilities while simultaneously providing an industry-leading space for Cherokee Nation to create our own productions at the highest level possible.”

More from Cherokee Nation below:

Cherokee Film Studios, Owasso Campus is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country, including its current 27,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art xR, or extended reality, virtual production LED volume studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies.

It is located less than 20 minutes from the Tulsa International Airport on more than 4 acres within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The campus currently includes 14,000 square feet of dedicated virtual production and practical studio space with accompanying edit suites, a control room, a pro-grade audio booth, crew and client lounges, as well as hair and makeup facilities to meet the growing needs of production in Oklahoma.

Cherokee Film aims to become a global production hub at the center of the film, TV and entertainment industry that champions diversity and inclusion for underrepresented voices.