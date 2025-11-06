Cherokee Nation Foundation accepting scholarship applications

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2026-27 academic year.

The nonprofit awarded more than $500,000 last year, the most in its history.

“We are very proud to once again expand access to higher education for Cherokee Nation families,” said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. “Our foundation is a launchpad for students to reach further and achieve their educational goals. Each year we find new ways to help students thanks to the support of so many who see scholarship as an invaluable investment into economic and community growth.”

To apply for a scholarship, applicants may access the application portal through CNF’s website here. Once students create an online profile, they have instant access to a one-stop shop for all CNF scholarships.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Several new scholarship opportunities were established this year, including the following:

Luke Horton & Justin Phillips Memorial Scholarship: Applicants must be Cherokee Nation citizens living inside or outside of the Cherokee Nation reservation. This scholarship is for general education with an emphasis on Information Technology and requires a minimum GPA of 2.0. It is for full-time students in undergraduate or graduate school or students going to vo-tech school.

Cherokee Nation Freedman Descendants Scholarship: Applicants must be Cherokee Nation citizens, may live in or outside of the Cherokee Nation Reservation and must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA.

The scholarship portal also provides students with notifications about upcoming scholarship opportunities and deadlines.

CNF said all applications are evaluated based on academic performance as well as community and cultural involvement. Students are eligible to receive CNF scholarships in addition to opportunities provided through the Cherokee Nation College Resource Center and other organizations.

Scholarship awards are announced in late spring.

You can find more information and a full list of scholarship opportunities by clicking here.