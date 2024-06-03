Cherokee Nation opens severe weather assistance sites

Members of the Cherokee Nation affected by recent severe weather can now apply for assistance at one of several sites that just opened.

The Cherokee Nation opened locations in Claremore, Catoosa, Jay, Salina and Colcord.

To apply for assistance, the Cherokee Nation said you need to verify your address and have a Cherokee Citizen in the household. Citizens can only apply one time per address and you can’t have already applied at another site.

The following locations will be open from June 3rd to June 7th:

Claremore

Eastern Hills Baptist Church

16912 E 480 Rd

Claremore, Ok 74019

Open 10am -3pm

Catoosa

J.W. Sam-Gadusi Building

701 W Rollins St

Catoosa, OK 74015

Open 8am - 5pm

Pryor

Cherokee Nation Field Office

6789 Highway 69 South

Pryor, OK 74361

Open 8am - 5pm

Jay

Cherokee Nation Field Office

1178 W Cherokee St

Jay, OK 74346

Open 8am - 5pm

Colcord

Colcord Schools

433 S Larmon St

Colcord, OK 74338

Open 10am - 3pm

Salina

Salina Schools Cafeteria

909 N Saltwell St

Salina, OK 74365

Open 10am - 3pm

For more information, click here or call 918-453-5422



