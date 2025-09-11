Circle Cinema expands 918 Day Film Festival to two days

TULSA, Okla. — Circle Cinema has expanded its 918 Day Film Festival to a two-day event, allowing more local filmmakers and student writers to feature their work.

The 918 Day Film Festival was started last year in response to the large number of submissions Circle Cinema receives each year for its Circle Cinema Film Festival that’s held in July.

The 918 Day Film Festival allows all locally made films to have their moment to shine and be featured.

“It’s an opportunity to keep the momentum from our July festival while celebrating the 918,” said the film festival’s director Kerry Wiens. “We receive so many strong submissions that not everything fits into one week. We follow up with filmmakers to make sure titles and/or filmmakers are from the 918 region and have a dedicated showcase on September 18.”

The full schedule of events for this year’s 918 Day Film Festival is below:

Thursday, Sept. 18 (918 Day) — Celebrate Tulsa

Student Short Films — Block A (8 films) — with post-film Q&A

918 Day Short Films (11 films) — with post-film Q&A

Special pricing: Double-feature ticket for $9.18 (valid on Sept. 18 only); all individual tickets $5.

Saturday, Sept. 20 — Celebrate the Future

Student Sandbox (10:30 a.m.): Live cold-reads of scripts by writers under 18

Keepin’ It Reel: Script 2 Screen student shorts: Six original films written, produced, and directed by 2025 camp participants

Student Short Films — Block B (1:45 p.m.): (7 films)

To learn more about the 918 Day Film Festival or to buy tickets, click here.