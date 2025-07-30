City of Bixby: Haikey Creek Bridge will be closed for rehabilitation project starting next week

City of Bixby City of Bixby
By FOX23.com News Staff

BIXBY, Okla. — The City of Bixby said there will be a total bridge closure west of East 121st Street South and South Garnett Road, Haikey Creek Bridge, starting next week.

The closure begins on Monday, Aug. 4.

City of Bixby City of Bixby

According to the City of Bixby, the rehabilitation project is projected to last 75 days.

Drivers are asked to note that construction is ongoing in the 111th Street and Memorial area and delays are expected if traveling that way.

“Use caution when driving through this area and thank you for your patience on these improvements,” the City of Bixby said.

For more updates and information, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!