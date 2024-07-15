City of Bristow starts nonprofit to help people struggling with substance abuse

BRISTOW, Okla. — The City of Bristow started a new nonprofit called Bristow CARES to help people struggling with substance abuse.

FOX23 spoke with Bristow Mayor Kriss Wyatt about how this idea came to life.

Mayor Wyatt said the whole idea comes from her community-minded heart. This has been a community effort to make sure the Bristow community is equipped with resources to pursue a healthy life and to be successful.

“The idea came about when I was trying to find resources for someone who needed help with substance abuse,” she said.

The acronym stands for the Bristow Community Alliance for Resources, Education, and Support.

Mayor Wyatt said the biggest challenge for her right now is reaching the intended audience.

“They’re clean and sober, but now they need help,” she said. “And there’s a wealth of people out there, professionals who are trained and dedicate their lives to fulfilling these needs. And I said, “What if instead of giving someone a list of 1 (800) numbers or department of whatever numbers, we can actually gather together people, voices, contact, and we’ve done it.”

One of the representatives helping with the Bristow CARES is Lani Burns with Family and Children’s Services.

“It’s such a beautiful opportunity for many community providers to come together and really show a city that has been directly impacted by the opioid crisis what resources and supports they have available that they might not be aware of,” she said.

Burns said she’s most excited to meet people where they are and help them get to where they want to be.

Mayor Wyatt said if they can change one life, then it will extend through generations.

The Bristow CARES Festival will be on July 28 at the Bristow High School field from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

While the intended audience is those who are dealing or have dealt with substance abuse or misuse, anyone is welcome to the event. Mayor Wyatt said it’s open to everyone freely and without judgment.